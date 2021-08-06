Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.