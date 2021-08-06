Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 172,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 110,195 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 799,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.