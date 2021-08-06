Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,489,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.