Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $229.94 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.76.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

