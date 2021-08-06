Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SNSE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 20,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,140. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.