Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SNSE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 20,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,140. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. decreased their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

