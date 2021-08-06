Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Get Senior alerts:

SNIRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec upgraded Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Senior stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Senior has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senior (SNIRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.