SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

