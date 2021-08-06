Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of LON STB traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.62) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,375 ($17.96). The stock had a trading volume of 12,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,129.50. The company has a market cap of £256.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.