SeaSpine Holdings Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for SeaSpine in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73).

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

SPNE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $543.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1,696.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

