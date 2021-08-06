Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYH. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 149.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 537,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

