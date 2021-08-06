SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SE. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

NYSE SE opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SEA has a twelve month low of $118.08 and a twelve month high of $307.49. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEA will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 1.4% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

