SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Up 0.9%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53). Approximately 318,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 886,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.68. The firm has a market cap of £793.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.95%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

