Scout Investments Inc. Sells 62,489 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,057 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 62,489 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE opened at $161.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

