Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,702 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Voya Financial worth $27,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,908,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares during the period. Finally, Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,987,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

