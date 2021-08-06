Scout Investments Inc. Has $29.99 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,863 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $29,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after buying an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $127.10 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

