Scout Investments Inc. Has $24.96 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DexCom by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $523.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

