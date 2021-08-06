Scout Investments Inc. Has $22.12 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,585 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after buying an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

