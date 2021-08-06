Scout Investments Inc. Has $18.76 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,025 shares of company stock valued at $46,513,448 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

