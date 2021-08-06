Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $843.51 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

