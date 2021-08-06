Score Media and Gaming Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,892 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,019% compared to the average volume of 153 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SCR opened at $32.64 on Friday. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

