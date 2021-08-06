SciPlay Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SciPlay in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCPL. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SCPL stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

