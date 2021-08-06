Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. 9,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.55. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $80.81.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

