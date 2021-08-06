Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,589,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

