Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

SHNWF stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49.

About Schroders

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schroders (SHNWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.