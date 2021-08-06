Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 9,555 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $208.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.25. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

