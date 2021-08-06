Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $222,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,832,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after buying an additional 512,743 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $183.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

