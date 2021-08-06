Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS opened at $70.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

