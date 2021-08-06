Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 38,268.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.16% of Wingstop worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after buying an additional 111,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 14,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $2,559,185.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,043,765. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $176.52 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 185.81, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

