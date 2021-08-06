Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.