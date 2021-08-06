Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

