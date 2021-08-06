Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €154.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.58 ($170.10).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €147.24 ($173.22) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €134.91.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

