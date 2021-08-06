Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

