Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.98 ($9.39).

Schaeffler stock traded up €0.27 ($0.32) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €7.47 ($8.78). 1,110,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.64.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

