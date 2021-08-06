Schaeffler AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schaeffler in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.69 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

