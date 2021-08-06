SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $400.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $346.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.33.

Shares of SBAC opened at $346.93 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $350.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

