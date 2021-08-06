Sarah Walton Buys 10,000 Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Sarah Walton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £18,100 ($23,647.77).

PMI opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £276.35 million and a PE ratio of 34.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.86. Premier Miton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

PMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) price target on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

