Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $27.49. Sapiens International shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 1,138 shares.

The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sapiens International by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

