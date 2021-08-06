SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises approximately 3.4% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,595. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

