Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market cap of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

