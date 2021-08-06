Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $42.40. 3,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04.
In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.72.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
