Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $42.40. 3,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.72.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

