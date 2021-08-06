Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Ryerson updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,356. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

