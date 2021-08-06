Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.