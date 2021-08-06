RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,280.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

