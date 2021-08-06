Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IGGHY. Barclays began coverage on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IGGHY remained flat at $$12.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

