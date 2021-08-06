Royal Bank of Canada Raises SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 1,100

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGRO. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,168.14 ($15.26).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,261.50 ($16.48) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,284 ($16.78). The firm has a market cap of £15.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

