Royal Bank of Canada Raises Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $65.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.47.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME opened at $58.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $810,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,881 shares of company stock worth $11,544,632. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.