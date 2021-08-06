Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $38.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,721. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

