Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Decreased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,460,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

RY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 47,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

