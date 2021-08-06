Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 99.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,658,062 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 15.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 36.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG opened at $144.15 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

