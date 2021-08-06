Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $200.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.82.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $175.06 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.35.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Fiverr International by 80.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.